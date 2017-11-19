Homicide detectives are in charge of an investigation into a suspicious death Sunday evening in the city's south side, Edmonton police said in a press release.

At about 5 p.m., a man's body was discovered outside in the area of 65th Avenue and 99th Street, police said.

Retail stores and residential homes are on each side of 99th Street, a main thoroughfare up to Whyte Ave.

Police did not say where exactly the body was found or whether any suspects were in custody.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity is asked to call the police.