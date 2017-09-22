A man found dead in a multi-storey building near Commonwealth Stadium Monday was shot to death, Edmonton police said Friday.

An autopsy shows Blayne Joseph Burnstick, 25, died of a gunshot wound.

Police are treating the death as a homicide.

His family and friends, many who are members of the Alexander First Nation northwest of Edmonton, used Facebook to express their grief, saying Burnstick was kind and loving, with a great sense of humour.

Burnstick's family said he was last seen in the area on Sept. 12, six days before his body was found at the apartment at 111th Avenue and 94th Street.

Investigators have since confirmed that Burnstick was not a resident of the building.

He died at the same residence where another man, Nexhmi "Nick" Nuhi, 76, was found shot to death Sept. 13.