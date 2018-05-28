Skip to Main Content
Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in southeast Edmonton

Police are investigating the death of a male whose body was found in some bushes in the Gold Bar neighbourhood of Edmonton.

Gold Bar resident leads police to body near 103rd Avenue and 42nd Street

Police were led to a body discovered by a resident near 103rd Avenue and 42nd Street. (Google maps)

Officers were called to the area near 103rd Avenue and 42nd Street at about 1 a.m. Monday by a resident who led them to the body.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m.

