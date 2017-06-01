Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death in the northeast Edmonton neighbourhood of Clareview.

Officers and emergency crews were called to a strip mall near Hermitage Road and 40th Street at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Edmonton Police Service homicide unit is investigating, a police spokesperson said.

Police could not provide any details on the identity of the person who died or the circumstances of the death.

Officers and emergency crews remain on scene Thursday morning, where a large section of the strip mall parking lot had been cordoned off with police tape, and a canine team could be seen patrolling the area.