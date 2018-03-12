Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a man was discovered Sunday in an apartment building in the Strathcona neighbourhood.

The man has been identified as Marlon Jair Nunez, 39, of Edmonton, police said in a news release Monday.

Police went to the building near 107th Street and 83rd Avenue around 5:10 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call from a concerned family member.

Nunez was found dead inside a suite in the building.

The medical examiner has scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday morning.

Homicide investigators would like to speak with anyone who has information about Nunez's death, or where he might have been in the time leading up to his death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police directly or through Crime Stoppers.