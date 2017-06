A man has been charged in relation to his mother's death on the Ermineskin First Nation two years ago.

RCMP say the man, 25, has been charged with manslaughter and indignity to human remains after a "lengthy investigation" into the death of his mother, Sharon Ermineskin.

Ermineskin was found dead in her home on the First Nation in July 2015.

The man remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin provincial court on June 27.