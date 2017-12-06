A man found dead Saturday in a home on the Bigstone Cree Nation reserve was the victim of a homicide, RCMP said Wednesday.

Police have tentatively identified the victim but were waiting for autopsy results to confirm his identity, RCMP said in a news release.

Investigators from the RCMP's major crimes unit are investigating with help from the Desmarais RCMP detachment.

Police are seeking help from the public in their investigation.

"It is believed that members of the local community and nearby area may have knowledge relevant to the circumstances surrounding the man's homicide," police said.

The dead man was found inside the home by a family member who had stopped by to check on him. He had not been heard from recently, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Desmarais RCMP or to contact Crime Stoppers.

The Bigstone Cree Nation reserve is about 300 kilometres north of Edmonton.