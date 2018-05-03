Edmonton police lay murder charge in 2015 homicide

A 46-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a man's death in Edmonton in 2015.

The man was arrested last Friday in Vancouver with the help of local officers, Edmonton police said a news release Thursday.

Investigators believe the suspect fatally stabbed Randy Evans, 54, during an attempted robbery.

Officers were called to the Aurora Motel in west Edmonton just before 2 a.m. on May 20, 2015.

They found Evans lying outside the front door of a room at the Aurora Hotel at 151st Street and 111th Avenue.

Evans was taken to hospital and died several days later.

The man charged in his death has been returned to Edmonton and is in custody, police said.