Homeowners in Edmonton are facing a 3.6 per cent property tax increase for 2018, the city said Thursday.

The proposed increase is lower than the 5.0 per cent increase that was expected when council last reviewed budget numbers in April.

The city released its 2018 supplemental operating budget adjustment Thursday.

City manager Linda Cochrane and chief financial officer Todd Burge said a tax increase is still necessary for ongoing city programs and services, growth in infrastructure and services, renewing neighbourhoods, the Valley Line LRT and inflation and growth for police services.

Offsetting the need for more money in those areas, the city said it has realized more than $47 million in "savings and efficiencies," nearly $15 million more than the savings achieved last year.

The budget adjustment includes $20 million coming from Epcor. "These increases are offset by a 1.3 per cent tax decrease related to the incremental Epcor dividend resulting from the transfer of drainage services from the City to Epcor," the document says.

Council is scheduled to review the budget supplement at a meeting Nov. 14, ahead of budget debates starting Dec. 6.