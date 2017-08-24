Prohibited machine-guns are easily constructed outside the confines of an official factory, says a local gun expert, after a black-market gun-making operation was busted west of Edmonton.

"It's not difficult at all, unfortunately. If you go online, there's about a thousand sites that will give you the detailed machinist drawings for how to manufacture these pistols," said Gordon McGowan, the owner of MilArm Co, a firearms store in downtown Edmonton.

"There has always been an underground market in that kind of trade. Undocumented firearms have value to the criminal element because they're not someone else's property — they're not traceable, they're not trackable."

'They've perfected their technique'

Two people face a total of 62 charges after several prohibited high-powered weapons — including two homemade MAC-11 submachine pistols — were recovered from a machine shop in Parkland County.

One of the accused was an employee at the shop, and the owner had no idea guns were being constructed in the back room of his business.

Even a novice machinist could build these prohibited pistols, said McGowan. Their design is crudely simple and, with the right equipment, hundreds of guns could be fabricated in a matter of days.

"It's not an extensive manufacturing process. They've had access to a good quality machine shop. The fabrication on them would be a couple hours at a time," McGowan said in an interview Thursday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

Staff Sgt. Pierre Blais with ALERT displays two homemade MAC-11 submachine pistols at a news conference in Edmonton on Wednesday. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

"Looking at the images, the build quality suggests that they've perfected their technique."

Four homemade MAC-11 submachine pistols manufactured in the illicit operation likely made their way onto the streets before officers busted the traffickers, investigators with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said Wednesday.

Members of the guns and gangs unit are still investigating to find out how many MAC-11s were manufactured and how many found their way into the criminal market.

'It's small, it's mean looking'

The MAC-11 pistols are fully automatic and one pull of the trigger could empty a 32-round magazine in two seconds.

The guns are coveted for their ability to spray an area with bullets and their "intimidation factor," said McGowan.

'Bad guy to bad guy, if I stick that up your nose you're going to get the message pretty quick that I mean business.' - Gordon McGowan

"It's a fairly ominous looking tool for what it is. The analogy that we use in the store is that it would be good for clearing out a phone booth," he said.

"It's small, it's mean looking, the suppressor on it gives it a very aggressive appearance — and bad guy to bad guy, if I stick that up your nose you're going to get the message pretty quick that I mean business."

The weapons are status symbols among gangsters and drug traffickers, said Jooyoung Lee, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Toronto who specializes in gang activity.

"The advantage of a gun like this is that you can cause mayhem in a very short amount of time," Lee said.

"In these kind of events, minutes and seconds are very crucial in terms of how quickly you can cause this kind of carnage or how quickly you can be stopped.

"This is not the kind of gun you have if you just want to go hunting."