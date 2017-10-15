For the last six months, life hasn't been easy for Michael Osler.

He's been living on the streets since April, battling drug addiction. He says many landlords won't rent to him because of his addiction.

"I'm doing my best to get off drugs. I haven't had a place to live for quite some time now. Everybody's been turning me away," he said.

But his luck turned around on Sunday when he walked into the Homeless Connect event at the Shaw Conference Centre.

"I came here today and the first booth I came up to offered me a place to live," Osler.

Osler is one of more than 1,500 people who visited the event Sunday. The bi-annual event helps people in need with free clothing and basic services, such as a a haircut or an appointment to get their eyes checked by an optometrist.

The 19th Homeless Connect Edmonton event was held at the Shaw Conference Centre on Sunday. (CBC)

The event is completely free for people in need, with more than 350 community volunteers and 70 service providers lending their time and expertise.

More families attending Homeless Connect events

People of all ages access the downtown event, but organizers say they have noticed more families increasingly visiting Homeless Connect.

"We really see the gamut at every Homeless Connect. It's the people that are falling through the cracks and really struggling to make the ends meet," said co-organizer Jenn Dermott.

This weekend's event was the 19th Homeless Connect. There will be another one in the spring.