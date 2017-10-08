RCMP are looking for a suspect who evaded police after a home invasion and police chase this morning in Strathcona County.

RCMP were called to a home in the Vegreville area at around 4:45 a.m. for reports of a home invasion. Suspects armed with weapons allegedly entered the home before fleeing, police said in a news release.

At around 5:15 a.m., police tried to stop the suspects' vehicle in Strathcona County. The vehicle didn't stop, and police deployed a spike belt. The vehicle then rammed into two police cruisers.

While two suspects were taken into custody on scene, a third suspect fled on foot.

RCMP say an officer fired a gun as the events unfolded, striking the suspects' vehicle. The two suspects, who are known to police, were not injured, Sgt. John Spaans said. He could not confirm whether the third suspect was injured.

Charges are pending against the two suspects in custody.

RCMP say they are looking for the third suspect in the Uncas area of Strathcona County. The suspect is not believed to be dangerous, Spaans said, but anyone who notices suspicious activity in the area is asked to call police.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was notified of the incident, but RCMP will continue to carry the investigation.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that have resulted in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.