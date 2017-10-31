An Alberta man is recovering from gunshot wounds after thieves shot through the front door of his Frog Lake home and stormed inside.

The man was sleeping near the front entrance of his home when several suspects broke in around 6 a.m. Sunday and made off with jewellery and a television, RCMP said in a news release.

The homeowner was shot and assaulted by the suspects before they fled the house and drove off, police said.

The man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an Edmonton hospital.

Investigators believe the home invasion was not a random attack and say there is no risk to public safety.

RCMP continue to investigate. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Frog Lake is about 250 km east of Edmonton.