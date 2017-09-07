An Edmonton city councillor says he wants to hit the brakes on a rezoning proposal in the city's Holyrood neighbourhood.

At an open house Wednesday night, Coun. Ben Henderson said he will introduce a motion Monday asking council for more time to study the redevelopment of Holyrood Gardens rather than voting in favour of the rezoning.

"There is room here for a 'good news' story if we tweak it a bit more," Henderson said. "I'm not hearing a community that's against development — they've actually been screaming for it for a long time."

The proposed development would build seven medium- and high-density buildings in Holyrood Gardens and include up to 1,200 living units, new retail spaces and an apartment tower.

Henderson and the Holyrood Development Committee want the Edmonton Design Committee to review the land-use and traffic concerns raised by the proposed development.

Not enough time to consider plan

Trina Innes from the Holyrood Development Committee said holding an open house five days before isn't enough time to inform residents about the proposal.

"The proposal is moving too quickly," she said. "We haven't taken the time to listen to the community."

The last public consultation was held by the city in July, where hundreds of residents voiced their concerns. The city included in their most recent open house a list of the changes that had been made based on community feedback.

Dozens gather at the city's open house to learn about some of the changes to the Holyrood Gardens redevelopment project Wednesday. (CBC)

The recent changes include setting the tower farther away from existing bungalows in the neighbourhood and stacking the sight lines of the buildings so that neighbours' views would not be affected as much.

Holyrood is one of the first neighbourhoods in Edmonton to incorporate a transit-oriented design which "concentrates housing, shopping and employment along a network of walkable and bikeable streets within a five minute walk of transit," according to the city's website.

Simon O'Byrne, a Stantec planner helping with the rezoning proposal, said this commercial and residential design for Holyrood is the future of Edmonton's neighborhoods.

"The reality is, whether you like change or not, communities are never static," he said. "The question is not if they will change, it's when."

That's why Henderson said the city needs to "take their time and get it right."

'I worry about my child walking to school'

For Marc Harden, a long-time resident of Holyrood, the redevelopment means changes to his daily routine. The development will tower above his house on 93rd Avenue.

A developer wants to build seven medium- and high-density buildings at the Holyrood Gardens site in southeast Edmonton. (City of Edmonton)

One of Harden's main concerns is the changes of traffic flows from the main streets onto back roads during construction. Construction from the Holyrood LRT station is already bringing more traffic past his front door, but he said he's worried that he'll see more.

"I worry about my child walking to school, trying to dodge this increased traffic," he said at the public hearing.

"I also don't want people looking down on me when I'm trying to sit outside my house."

The rezoning proposal will be brought to city council for a public hearing and a vote on September 11.

If approved, O'Byrne said construction on the new development could start as early as next year.

