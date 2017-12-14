One of the most stressful parts of the holidays is figuring out what food to serve your guests at parties — whether it's your party or someone else's.
If you're tired of bringing bags of chips or making grandma's Jell-O salad every year, CBC's Radio Active chef columnist Doreen Prei has you covered with a few quick ideas for any holiday gathering.
Gougères
Ingredients:
- 4 oz unsalted butter, chilled and cut into small cubes
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- large pinch sea salt
- 1 cup water
- 4 large eggs
- 90 g grated Swiss Gruyère cheese
- pinch cayenne
What you'll need:
- Two baking sheets, lightly oiled or lined with parchment paper
Method:
- Preheat oven to 400°F
- Sift flour, cayenne and salt
- Place water and butter in medium-size pan and heat slowly until butter melts, then turn up heat and bring to a boil, removing from heat at boiling point
- Immediately beat in flour with a wooden spoon. Continue beating vigorously until mixture comes away from sides of pan
- Transfer paste to bowl, then beat in eggs one at a time, beating vigorously after each addition of egg until fully incorporated
- Beat in ½ cup of grated cheese
- Pipe or spoon mixture onto prepared baking trays, forming two-inch mounds, two inches apart
- Sprinkle remaining ¼ cup of cheese on top, then bake for 20-25 minutes until golden brown
The ingredients make between 30-36 gougères.
Caramelized onion tart
Ingredients:
- 50 g unsalted butter
- 50 ml extra virgin olive oil
- 4 large onions, sliced
- 200 g goat cheese
- 1 tbsp whipping cream
- truffle oil
- tarragon leaves, picked and chopped
- lemon juice to taste
- 1 sliced puff pastry
Method:
- Preheat oven to 375°F
- In large pot, melt butter with oil then add onions
- Cook, stirring, over medium-high heat. Season with salt to taste
- Continue cooking onions over medium to low heat, stirring frequently until nicely caramelized, about 20-30 minutes
- Take a piece of chilled puff pastry and place on parchment-lined baking tray. Bake for 12-15 minutes, until risen, golden and cooked through, then allow to cool
- Place goat cheese in stand mixer with paddle attachment. Add the cream, tarragon and truffle oil to taste and whip until creamy. Season with lemon juice and salt
- Spread the caramelized onions on cooked puff pastry
- Scatter goat cheese on the tart
- Bake in preheated oven, just to warm through and melt cheese
- Slice into portions and serve.
Cheese fritters
Ingredients:
- 500 g ricotta cheese
- Zest from 1 lemon
- 10 leaves fresh basil, chopped
- 60 g parmesan, grated
- 4 eggs, beaten
- 90 g flour
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Frying oil
Method:
- Combine all ingredients, add flour gently last and form ball or quenelles
- Deep fry at 360°F until golden brown
Tomato orange jam
Ingredients:
- 8 tomatoes, halved
- 3 oranges, juiced
- sea salt
- pepper
- chili flakes
- 1 red onion, sliced
- olive oil
Method:
- Preheat oven to 450°F
- Place tomatoes and sliced red onion on parchment-lined baking tray and toss with olive oil, orange juice, salt, pepper and chili flakes
- Roast in preheated oven until tender, around 40 minutes
- Place in pot and cook to reduce
Pan-seared duck breasts
Ingredients:
- 4 duck breasts, cleaned and trimmed, skin-scored
- kosher salt and black pepper
Red currant pan sauce:
- 1 shallot, finely chopped
- 50 ml brandy
- 1 cup red currants
- 3 orange zest pieces
- sprig of thyme
- 75 g cold unsalted butter, diced
- honey and lemon juice to taste
- sea salt
Method for duck:
- Preheat oven to 425°F
- Heat cast iron pan over medium heat, then sear duck breasts skin side down without crowding the pan until skin is golden and fat has rendered
- Transfer to preheated oven for approximately 5 minutes until cooked (breasts should still be pink)
- Remove from pan and rest while making a pan sauce
Method for pan sauce:
- While duck is resting, pour off excess duck fat, then sweat the shallots together with thyme and orange zest until shallot is softened
- Turn up heat and deglaze with brandy, then add red currants
- Cook until red currants break down and reduce
- Season to taste with salt, honey and lemon juice, then finish with cold, diced butter
Truffled butternut squash soup
Ingredients:
- 300 g squash, washed and diced
- 65 g butter
- 30 ml olive oil
- salt
- 300 ml vegetable stock or chicken stock
- 150 ml cream
- 75 g parmesan, shredded
- truffle oil to taste
Method:
- In medium-heated pot, melt butter with oil
- Add squash and season with salt
- Cook gently until soft
- Cover with stock and cream and bring to a boil (you may have to add more stock, depending on how creamy the squash is)
- Puree when soft and add parmesan cheese
- Finish with truffle oil
Almond cake
Ingredients:
- 600 g brown butter
- 600 g sugar
- 480 g egg whites
- 460 g flour
- 200 g almond meal
- 40 g rum
- 40 g honey
- pinch salt
- 1 vanilla pod, scraped
Method:
- Preheat oven to 350°F
- Whisk together almond meal, vanilla and flour. Add nut butter slowly, then honey and rum
- In a separate bowl, whisk egg whites with sugar and salt until stiff
- Fold mix slowly into flour mix then pour into a cake tin and bake at 350°F until set
- Brush a little almond syrup on cake
Spiced dark chocolate Popsicles
Ingredients:
- 500 ml cream
- 250 g dark chocolate
- pinch salt
- sugar to taste
- pinch allspice
- pinch cinnamon
- 3 cloves
- 3 cardamom pods
What you'll need:
- Anti-griddle food freezer
- Empty squeezable bottle
Method:
- Combine all ingredients in pot and gently bring to boil, whisking gently
- Once chocolate is melted, check for sugar seasoning. Take off heat for 10 minutes and then strain through sieve
- Cool down on an ice bath then fill squeeze bottle with mixture and use anti-griddle to make Popsicles
Doreen Prei is on Radio Active every Thursday at 4:40 p.m.