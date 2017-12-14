One of the most stressful parts of the holidays is figuring out what food to serve your guests at parties — whether it's your party or someone else's.

If you're tired of bringing bags of chips or making grandma's Jell-O salad every year, CBC's Radio Active chef columnist Doreen Prei has you covered with a few quick ideas for any holiday gathering.

Gougères

Ingredients:

4 oz unsalted butter, chilled and cut into small cubes

1 cup all-purpose flour

large pinch sea salt

1 cup water

4 large eggs

90 g grated Swiss Gruyère cheese

pinch cayenne

What you'll need:

Two baking sheets, lightly oiled or lined with parchment paper

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F

Sift flour, cayenne and salt

Place water and butter in medium-size pan and heat slowly until butter melts, then turn up heat and bring to a boil, removing from heat at boiling point

Immediately beat in flour with a wooden spoon. Continue beating vigorously until mixture comes away from sides of pan

Transfer paste to bowl, then beat in eggs one at a time, beating vigorously after each addition of egg until fully incorporated

Beat in ½ cup of grated cheese

Pipe or spoon mixture onto prepared baking trays, forming two-inch mounds, two inches apart

Sprinkle remaining ¼ cup of cheese on top, then bake for 20-25 minutes until golden brown

The ingredients make between 30-36 gougères.

Caramelized onion tart

Ingredients:

50 g unsalted butter

50 ml extra virgin olive oil

4 large onions, sliced

200 g goat cheese

1 tbsp whipping cream

truffle oil

tarragon leaves, picked and chopped

lemon juice to taste

1 sliced puff pastry

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F

In large pot, melt butter with oil then add onions

Cook, stirring, over medium-high heat. Season with salt to taste

Continue cooking onions over medium to low heat, stirring frequently until nicely caramelized, about 20-30 minutes

Take a piece of chilled puff pastry and place on parchment-lined baking tray. Bake for 12-15 minutes, until risen, golden and cooked through, then allow to cool

Place goat cheese in stand mixer with paddle attachment. Add the cream, tarragon and truffle oil to taste and whip until creamy. Season with lemon juice and salt

Spread the caramelized onions on cooked puff pastry

Scatter goat cheese on the tart

Bake in preheated oven, just to warm through and melt cheese

Slice into portions and serve.

Cheese fritters

Ingredients:

500 g ricotta cheese

Zest from 1 lemon

10 leaves fresh basil, chopped

60 g parmesan, grated

4 eggs, beaten

90 g flour

Salt and pepper to taste

Frying oil

Method:

Combine all ingredients, add flour gently last and form ball or quenelles

Deep fry at 360°F until golden brown

Each week, chef Doreen Prei joins Radio Active to share some of her best cooking and food tips. (Supplied)

Tomato orange jam

Ingredients:

8 tomatoes, halved

3 oranges, juiced

sea salt

pepper

chili flakes

1 red onion, sliced

olive oil

Method:

Preheat oven to 450°F

Place tomatoes and sliced red onion on parchment-lined baking tray and toss with olive oil, orange juice, salt, pepper and chili flakes

Roast in preheated oven until tender, around 40 minutes

Place in pot and cook to reduce

Pan-seared duck breasts

Ingredients:

4 duck breasts, cleaned and trimmed, skin-scored

kosher salt and black pepper

Red currant pan sauce:

1 shallot, finely chopped

50 ml brandy

1 cup red currants

3 orange zest pieces

sprig of thyme

75 g cold unsalted butter, diced

honey and lemon juice to taste

sea salt

Method for duck:

Preheat oven to 425°F

Heat cast iron pan over medium heat, then sear duck breasts skin side down without crowding the pan until skin is golden and fat has rendered

Transfer to preheated oven for approximately 5 minutes until cooked (breasts should still be pink)

Remove from pan and rest while making a pan sauce

Method for pan sauce:

While duck is resting, pour off excess duck fat, then sweat the shallots together with thyme and orange zest until shallot is softened

Turn up heat and deglaze with brandy, then add red currants

Cook until red currants break down and reduce

Season to taste with salt, honey and lemon juice, then finish with cold, diced butter

Truffled butternut squash soup

Ingredients:

300 g squash, washed and diced

65 g butter

30 ml olive oil

salt

300 ml vegetable stock or chicken stock

150 ml cream

75 g parmesan, shredded

truffle oil to taste

Method:

In medium-heated pot, melt butter with oil

Add squash and season with salt

Cook gently until soft

Cover with stock and cream and bring to a boil (you may have to add more stock, depending on how creamy the squash is)

Puree when soft and add parmesan cheese

Finish with truffle oil

Prei says almond cake would be a huge hit to your holiday parties. (The Associated Press)

Almond cake

Ingredients:

600 g brown butter

600 g sugar

480 g egg whites

460 g flour

200 g almond meal

40 g rum

40 g honey

pinch salt

1 vanilla pod, scraped

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F

Whisk together almond meal, vanilla and flour. Add nut butter slowly, then honey and rum

In a separate bowl, whisk egg whites with sugar and salt until stiff

Fold mix slowly into flour mix then pour into a cake tin and bake at 350°F until set

Brush a little almond syrup on cake

Spiced dark chocolate Popsicles

Ingredients:

500 ml cream

250 g dark chocolate

pinch salt

sugar to taste

pinch allspice

pinch cinnamon

3 cloves

3 cardamom pods

What you'll need:

Anti-griddle food freezer

Empty squeezable bottle

Method:

Combine all ingredients in pot and gently bring to boil, whisking gently

Once chocolate is melted, check for sugar seasoning. Take off heat for 10 minutes and then strain through sieve

Cool down on an ice bath then fill squeeze bottle with mixture and use anti-griddle to make Popsicles

Doreen Prei is on Radio Active every Thursday at 4:40 p.m. Listen to Radio Active with host Portia Clark, weekday afternoons on CBC Radio One, 93.9 FM/740 AM in Edmonton. Follow the show on Twitter: @CBCRadioActive.