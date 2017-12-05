Alberta RCMP are on the scene of a collision between a CN freight train and a pedestrian in Holden, Alta.

At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tofield RCMP responded to a call about a collision on the tracks, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Curtis Peters.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

"I don't think it's good," Peters told CBC News Tuesday evening. "But it's quite preliminary."

As of 5 p.m., the train remained stopped and access to Holden from Highway 855 to the south and Highway 14 to the north was closed.

CN Police are assisting with the investigation.

RCMP said further updates will be provided when available.

Holden is approximately 100 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.