Mourners at a Whitecourt memorial service wiped tears from their eyes Thursday as a retired Mountie read Tracy Stark's moving letters to her young sons Ryder and Radek MacDougall, killed a week before Christmas by their father in a murder-suicide.

"I hope heaven is as beautiful as I imagine," Tracy Stark wrote in a letter to son Ryder, 13.

"I hope you hold your brother's hand tight. I miss you so much, my sweet boy. But I know I have the most beautiful angels walking beside me. I can't wait to see you again, I love you to the moon and back, Ryder."

The grieving mother also told younger son Radek, 11, how much she loves him.

Both letters were read aloud by Rodney Koscielny, a retired commander of the Whitecourt RCMP detachment whose voice cracked with emotion on several occasions.

"I miss you so much, my boy, and I know you miss me too," Tracy Stark said in her letter to Radek.

"I feel you with me. I know you have your big brother with you to protect you.

"I've read there's no fighting in heaven, so I know Ryder is being nice to you — a first for everything. Be there to protect Ryder, too. You are now my angels and the most precious angels anyone could ask for. I can't wait to see you again. I love you to the moon and back."

The memorial service also heard from Miles Valiquette, a police officer who was Ryder's hockey coach last spring.

"Ryder is a kid that I would have play for me day in and day out, and I wish I would have had him longer than one spring," Balacet said.

"Ryder and Radek, my little buddies, may you rest in peace and make sure you look over us all."

Members of a hockey team arrive at a recreation centre in Whitecourt on Thursday for a memorial service for Ryder and Radek MacDougall. (Roberta Bell/CBC)

The public memorial was held the Allan & Jean Millar Centre, a recreation complex.

Hundreds of people attended, including hockey teams in their jerseys.

Inside the building's entrance, tables were set up with books of condolences to sign.

Rev. Ruth Lotholz, who officiated, talked to the people at the service about how their own grieving will be a personal journey, based on the circumstances of their own lives and how well they knew the boys.

After the memorial Koscielny, a family friend, said he hopes Ryder and Radek will be remembered for how they lived.

"How they died, I hope that's not what people dwell on. But let's remember two beautiful boys [and] the impact they had, as you see, on all these people here, including the young kids.

"That's what we should remember — the positive side of what those two boys brought."

Ryder and Radek were found dead alongside their father Corry MacDougall in a home in Spruce Grove on Dec. 19. All three died from gunshot wounds.

Both were avid hockey players. Radek played for the Sabertooths of the Spruce Grove Minor Hockey Association. Ryder played for the Parkland Athletic Club's Bantam AA Timberwolves.

The boys grew up in Whitecourt, where their mother and stepfather, Tracy and Brent Stark, still live.

They had moved in September to Spruce Grove with their father for more opportunity to play hockey.

Hundreds of Spruce Grove residents gathered to remember the boys in a vigil at the Grant Fuhr Arena on Dec. 22.

Two days earlier, a large crowd of people attended a vigil outside Tracy and Brent Stark's home in Whitecourt, 180 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.