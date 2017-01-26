White ice crystals blanketed the region this week, transforming Edmonton into a winter wonderland and a photographer's dream.

Frosty nights have brought beautiful crystalline mornings to the city.

Hoarfrost — which forms on cold, clear nights — covered the city landscape, inspiring Edmontonians to get out their cameras and snap away.

Thanks to Trina Lorraine Wheaton and Tigisti Haile for sharing these stunning shots on the CBC Edmonton Facebook page.

(Trina Lorraine Wheaton/Facebook)

(Tigisti Haile/Facebook)

"Hoar" comes from an Old English adjective that means "showing signs of old age."

It's easy to see why in these photographs from Amber Ayotte and Lynn Bardsley Redekopp where the frost makes trees look like they're covered in strands of white hair.

(Amber Ayotte/Facebook)

(Lynn Bardsley Redekopp/Facebook )

"Winter bugs me but it can be beautiful," tweeted Rob Johnson.

(Rob Johnson/Twitter )

"If you live in #Yeg you need to go outside today. If you don't you will miss this," tweeted Darren Markland.

(Darren Markland/Twitter)

Thanks to Radio Active host Portia Clark and Edmonton AM director Tim Adams for these stunning snapshots.

(CBC Edmonton)