Edmonton police are providing a more detailed description of the van believed to be involved in a hit and run that sent two pedestrians to hospital last week.

The van is described as a white 2013 or newer model Chevrolet three-quarter ton Express or GMC Savana. The van doesn't have a roof rack — as previously reported — or rear windows, but does have an Alberta licence plate and some front-end damage.

According to police, two people were taken to hospital just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 13, after a van struck them in a marked crosswalk at 96th Street and 71st Avenue and fled the scene.

A 49-year-old woman suffered a brain injury and broken bones and a 64-year-old man suffered minor injuries. Neither victim's injuries appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Investigators encourage anyone with information about the driver, vehicle or collision to contact the police.