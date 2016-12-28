A man is dead after he was struck by a large truck while walking on Highway 43 near Valleyview early Tuesday morning.

The 28-year-old man was walking with a woman westbound on the north side of the westbound lanes of the highway at around 1 a.m. when he was struck by the truck, RCMP said in a media release. The truck did not remain on scene.

The man died at the scene, and police are now looking for the truck and driver involved in the collision.

Police say witnesses described the vehicle involved as an extended tandem axle semi truck with a closed-in box.

The truck was damaged on the front passenger side as a result of the collision. Police say it's possible the driver was unaware they hit the pedestrian, until they stopped later and noticed the damage.

Police would like to speak with the driver, who is considered a person of interest.

RCMP are also asking all company owners and managers to check their fleet vehicles for damage and to contact them if they believe one of their vehicles was involved.

Valleyview is about 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.