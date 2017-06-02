Edmonton police are hoping video footage of a SUV will lead to an arrest in a hit and run that left a 19-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries in May.

The major collision investigations unit has recovered video footage of a vehicle believed to be involved in the collision.

The vehicle is described as a 2002-2005, white, four-door Chevrolet Trailblazer with tinted front windows, a roof rack and black trim along the bottom of both doors.

"We'd like to speak with anyone who may have seen this vehicle in the area of Kingsway Avenue and Tower Road just after midnight on May 13," said Const. Braydon Lawrence in a news release Friday.

The woman remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

She was hit in a crosswalk on Kingsway at Tower Road at about 12:30 a.m. on May 13.