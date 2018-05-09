Man charged in pedestrian hit and run

A 21-year-old man faces several charges after a teenage girl was hit while crossing the street in southeast Edmonton on Tuesday evening.

The man has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and failure to stop at the scene of a collision, police said in a news release.

The name of the driver is not being released for "mental health reasons," said police.

The injured 15-year-old is in stable condition in hospital.

The girl was struck while walking in a marked crosswalk near 38th Avenue and 31st Street around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Witnesses helped officers track down the driver of the vehicle, police said.