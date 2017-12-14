Two people were taken to hospital in Edmonton Wednesday evening — one with serious injuries — after a van struck them in a marked crosswalk and fled the scene, according to police.

A 49-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were struck in the intersection of 96th Street and 71st Avenue.

Police responded to the scene at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Witnesses told police the vehicle involved was a white, older model 12- to 15-passenger van with a black roof rack, according to an Edmonton police news release.

The van initially slowed down after the collision, then abruptly fled from the scene, according to police.

"That vehicle is still outstanding, we're still trying to locate it," Edmonton police Staff Sgt. Dana Donald told CBC News.

The van did not have any side windows and had an Alberta licence plate. The van will have some front-end damage, police said.

"The female suffered pretty significant injuries and she's been admitted to hospital — so broken bones and she has a brain injury," Donald said.

"The male was just bumps and bruises, so no serious injuries for him."

Neither victim's injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

The Edmonton Police Service's major collision investigation unit remained at the scene late Wednesday night.

Investigators encourage anyone with information about the driver, vehicle or collision to contact the police.