Edmonton police are looking for witnesses to a weekend hit and run on Kingsway that sent a 20-year-old woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman was hit at about 12:30 a.m., Saturday, while in a crosswalk on Kingsway at Tower Road.

The vehicle left the scene and remains unidentified, though police think it was a Chevrolet.

Major collision investigations unit has taken over the case and is looking for anyone who might have information about the hit and run or the driver of the vehicle.