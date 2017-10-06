Edmonton police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a white pickup truck they say was involved in a collision with a pedestrian Thursday night.

A 40-year-old man is suffering life-threatening injuries after being struck at 82nd Street and 129th Avenue around 8:10 p.m., police said in a news release.

The vehicle left the scene without stopping.

Police described the truck as a white 2011 Ford F-250 Superduty crew pickup with a long box, construction rack with "Back Rack" lettering and rebar in the box.

Police said the truck has tinted windows and was heavily covered in white or grey dust.

The truck may have front end damage, police said.

It was also reported that the back of the truck has lettering or letter decals.

Traffic was not being allowed down 82nd Street between 128th and 130th avenues while police investigated Thursday night.

At 10 p.m., police said they still expected the road to be closed in both directions for several hours.