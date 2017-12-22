The husband of a 49-year-old woman struck by a van made a public plea Friday for the hit-and-run driver to surrender to police.

On Dec. 13, the woman and a 64-year-old man stepped off an Edmonton transit bus and started to make their way through a crosswalk at 96th Street and 71st Avenue. While crossing the street, the two pedestrians were struck by a white van travelling southbound.

Police said the van initially slowed down before fleeing the scene.

"The driver of that van hit my wife and the other gentlemen and sent them flying 45 feet through the air — and then just kept on driving," the 59-year-old husband told police.

"I can't understand it. We're all human beings. Why would you not show concern, first and foremost, for another human being and stop and assist them."

Police said Friday the driver remains at large.

The woman suffered serious injuries, including multiple fractures to the skull, collarbone, pelvis and spine. She was released from hospital Thursday night.

'She's still in lots of pain'

"You left my wife, a loving woman and devoted mother of our 10-year-old daughter, on the road to die and just drove away," the husband said.

"Turn yourself in to police and take accountability for your mistake."

The man was also recently released from hospital and is recovering at home from several fractures, according to police.

"She's still in lots of pain and is very drugged up, but she's home," the husband said. "Despite everything that has happened, that is the best Christmas present our family could wish for."

Investigators continue to search for the van, which is believed to be a 2013 or newer Chevrolet three-quarter-ton Express van or GMC Savana with an Alberta licence plate and no roof rack or rear windows.

"I'm pleading today with the driver of that van, whether you're a courier, or a contractor or whatever you were doing that evening, to step up and do the right thing and make things right. Turn yourself into police and take accountability for your mistake,"

Anyone with information about the driver or the van are asked to contact police.