Edmonton police are asking for the public's help after an early morning hit-and-run left a 23-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to Calgary Trail just north of the Whitemud, at around 2 a.m. Thursday, police said.

They found the man lying in the middle of the road.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Police said the driver of the unidentified vehicle left the scene and may have driven west down the 106th Street ramp.

Investigators are looking for witnesses or anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle involved.