Love exploring local history? Then this list may help you get out and discover some of what the capital region has to offer.

Leduc #1 Energy Discover Centre

Located near Devon, this attraction is dedicated to the oil well that started it all back in 1946. It brings the thrill of science and discovery to life through hands on exhibits and displays.

Art and oil tributes adorn the walls of Leduc #1 Energy Discovery Centre near Devon. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Multicultural Heritage Centre

This red brick school house built in 1924 in Stony Plain is now home to a replica of a settler's cabin, an art gallery and a homesteaders kitchen.

University of Alberta Museums

The university is home to not one, not two, but nearly 30 collections, many of which are open to the public free of charge. Everything from bugs, to space rocks to racks and racks of stunning art.

Jean Lauzon

Jean Lauzon is executive director of the Alberta Aviation Museum. (John Robertson/CBC)

St. Albert Grain Elevator Park

With grain elevators disappearing across the prairies, the park is home to two restored buildings dating from 1906 to 1929.

​McLuhan House

The medium is the message. The childhood home of writer and media professor Herbert Marshall McLuhan, built in 1912, is nestled in Edmonton's historic Highlands and is open to the public.

Alberta Aviation Museum

Edmonton's high-flying aviation history is on display in upgraded galleries featuring an original hanger. The museum is located on historic Blatchford Field.

Fort Heritage Precinct

The bastion at the Fort Heritage Precinct in Fort Saskatchewan. (John Robertson/CBC)

Fort Edmonton Park

From a vintage midway, to live shows, to a ride on the iconic steam train, this is a destination designed to transport visitors back in time.

Beverly Historical Society Interpretive Centre

Clothing, household items and coal part of the experience at the Beverly Historical Society Interpretive Centre. (John Robertson/CBC)

The Olde Towne Beverly Historical Society opened this centre about a decade ago to tell the rich agricultural and coal-mining history through antiques donated by community members. 

Government House

Open in 1913, this is more than a backdrop for a pretty picture. It's been a home to lieutenant-governors, a boarding house for recovering soldiers and a swanky setting to host dignitaries.

Alberta Railway Museum

This attraction always runs on time as volunteers keep the vintage iron giants chugging along.

This spot in Fort Saskatchewan features a flock of sheep, a fort, a village and law & order history dating back to 1875.

Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village

The farm animals are a huge draw at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village east of Edmonton. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Costumed role-players recreate the life of early Ukrainian pioneers featuring 35 relocated and restored buildings including a sod house, grain elevator and farm.

