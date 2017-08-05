Love exploring local history? Then this list may help you get out and discover some of what the capital region has to offer.

Located near Devon, this attraction is dedicated to the oil well that started it all back in 1946. It brings the thrill of science and discovery to life through hands on exhibits and displays.

Art and oil tributes adorn the walls of Leduc #1 Energy Discovery Centre near Devon. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

This red brick school house built in 1924 in Stony Plain is now home to a replica of a settler's cabin, an art gallery and a homesteaders kitchen.

The university is home to not one, not two, but nearly 30 collections, many of which are open to the public free of charge. Everything from bugs, to space rocks to racks and racks of stunning art.

Jean Lauzon is executive director of the Alberta Aviation Museum. (John Robertson/CBC)

With grain elevators disappearing across the prairies, the park is home to two restored buildings dating from 1906 to 1929.

The medium is the message. The childhood home of writer and media professor Herbert Marshall McLuhan, built in 1912, is nestled in Edmonton's historic Highlands and is open to the public.

Edmonton's high-flying aviation history is on display in upgraded galleries featuring an original hanger. The museum is located on historic Blatchford Field.

The bastion at the Fort Heritage Precinct in Fort Saskatchewan. (John Robertson/CBC)

From a vintage midway, to live shows, to a ride on the iconic steam train, this is a destination designed to transport visitors back in time.

Clothing, household items and coal part of the experience at the Beverly Historical Society Interpretive Centre. (John Robertson/CBC)

The Olde Towne Beverly Historical Society opened this centre about a decade ago to tell the rich agricultural and coal-mining history through antiques donated by community members.

Open in 1913, this is more than a backdrop for a pretty picture. It's been a home to lieutenant-governors, a boarding house for recovering soldiers and a swanky setting to host dignitaries.

This attraction always runs on time as volunteers keep the vintage iron giants chugging along.

This spot in Fort Saskatchewan features a flock of sheep, a fort, a village and law & order history dating back to 1875.

The farm animals are a huge draw at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village east of Edmonton. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Costumed role-players recreate the life of early Ukrainian pioneers featuring 35 relocated and restored buildings including a sod house, grain elevator and farm.

