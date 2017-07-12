Ron Worsfold's daughters wore blue at the first court appearance Wednesday for the woman accused of murdering the 75-year-old St. Albert senior.

Stacey and Sandy Worsfold showed up for the brief hearing in Sherwood Park provincial court in blue shirts.

"His favourite colour, an Oilers colour, that's who he was, so when you see us we will be wearing blue," said Sandy Worsfold.

The accused, 28-year-old Beryl Musila appeared briefly on a big screen via closed circuit television from jail. The Worsfold sisters sat in the courtroom's first row of seats.

Accused didn't speak during brief hearing

Police explained Tuesday the court hearing had been arranged for Sherwood Park because other courtrooms in the area were fully booked.

Musila, who is charged with first-degree murder and indignity to human remains, wore a yellow sweater. She didn't speak.

The matter was put over until July 24 in St. Albert. Musila will remain in custody until then.

Stacey Worsfold said she wasn't sure how she would react to seeing the woman accused of killing her father but wanted to be in court to make sure her dad is not forgotten.

Ron Worsfold shown in a photo from 2011. (Sandy Worsfold)

"It's not about her, it's about him, and I'm here for him," she said, making it clear she's trying not to feel any anger.

RCMP discovered Ron Worsfold's body Sunday in a rural area of Parkland County near Stony Plain.

He had been reported missing the day before.

An autopsy Tuesday confirmed Worsfold was the victim of a homicide. Police haven't revealed a cause of death.

His daughters both think Worsfold died the way he had lived his life — trying to help people.

While they knew of Musila, who they believe was a tenant of the St. Albert apartment building their father managed, they don't know the full story.

Daughters worried about relationship

But Stacey Worsfold said people who knew her dad told her he had been giving support to Musila, who she said was "one of those lost souls on the street."

Worsfold said she wasn't comfortable with the relationship.

"Even we were saying this is not good," she said.

However, she explained her dad's nature was to help anyone in need.

"You know he didn't want her out on the streets with nowhere to sleep, he didn't want her out there doing whatever she was doing. He wanted to make sure she was safe," she said.

Still, in spite of their worries, nothing could prepare the Worsfold family for the devastating news last week.

Now they're hoping the court process will provide some answers about what really happened.

Family members are putting their energy into planning a public memorial. They have been overwhelmed by messages of condolences from across Alberta and B.C.

Worsfold met many people over his more than three decades working at Petro-Canada. He had also become a popular figure in Edmonton where he worked as an usher at both Rexall and Rogers Place.

The memorial will be held Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the St. Albert Grain Elevator Park, 4 Meadowview Drive.

"Come share your memories," reads a notice.

"Wear blue!"