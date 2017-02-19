A woman is in critical condition and two men were injured after a three-vehicle collision near Hinton on Sunday.

RCMP were called to the collision on Highway 16 about eight kilometres west of Hinton at about 6:40 a.m.

A pickup truck travelling westbound crossed the centre line and collided head-on with another pickup truck heading eastbound.

Moments after this collision, police say an eastbound semi-trailer also collided with the two pickup trucks.

A female passenger in the eastbound pickup truck was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton in critical condition.

Both the male driver of that truck and the driver of the westbound pickup truck were taken to hospital in Hinton in serious but non life-threatening condition. The driver of the semi was not seriously injured.

RCMP remain on scene and traffic is being rerouted.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.