The driver of a pickup truck died in a head-on collision Monday after trying to pass a snowplow and another vehicle on a northern Alberta highway.

Bonnyville RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision at 8:45 a.m. Monday on Highway 660 north of Bonnyville.

They said a pickup truck travelling westbound had tried to pass a vehicle and a snowplow, but collided head-on with an oncoming pickup truck travelling eastbound.

"Unfortunately, and tragically, the driver of the westbound truck was pronounced deceased at the scene," RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Ronald Bumbry said.

The driver of the eastbound truck suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by emergency medical services.

Traffic was re-routed around the collision scene for several hours while police conducted an investigation.

"Weather and road conditions within the Bonnyville area are definitely being considered as contributing factors with this," Bumbry said.

No charges will be laid.

Bonnyville RCMP are asking motorists to avoid any unnecessary travel in the area because of weather and road conditions.

"When low visibility is a concern, passing is not recommended, but definitely drive to the conditions at the time," Bumbry said.

Bonnyville is 240 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.