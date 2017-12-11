Two men are dead after a minivan rear-ended a passenger bus on Highway 63, 20 kilometres north of Fort McMurray on Sunday.

The minivan was travelling south on Highway 63 from the Noralta Lodge exit at about 5 p.m. when it rear-ended a Diversified bus at the top of Super Test Hill, Wood Buffalo RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

Both men in the minivan were killed, said police.

The driver has been identified as a 36-year-old man. Police said they are not releasing his name.

The male passenger, also in his thirties, has not been identified.

RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying the passenger. Anyone with information on who may have been travelling in the 2009 Chrysler Town and Country minivan is asked to contact RCMP.

Weather and alcohol appear to be factors in the collision, RCMP said.

The driver and 11 passengers of the bus have not reported any injuries to police.

Traffic was down to one lane for several hours while police investigated the collision.