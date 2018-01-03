A 51-year-old man is dead after a collision on Highway 63, north of Fort McKay, Alta.

The man was driving a pickup truck southbound on the highway when he suddenly collided with equipment on a wide-load transport truck travelling north.

Wood Buffalo RCMP arrived on the scene at 5:04 p.m Tuesday and said the pickup driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pilot vehicles were driving in front and behind the wide-load truck at the time of the collision, Wood Buffalo RCMP said in a press release Tuesday.

A 66-year-old male passenger in the wide-load truck was airlifted to hospital. Police said the extent of his injuries are unknown.

The driver of the transport truck has not reported any injuries to police.

An RCMP collision analyst continues to investigate the scene with the Wood Buffalo RCMP.

Police said all possible factors that may have caused the accident are still being considered at this time.

Traffic on Highway 63 was temporarily affected to allow emergency services to respond to the scene. The highway has since opened both lanes to traffic.

RCMP said they will not release the names of the individuals involved in the crash out of respect for the families.

"Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family, friends, and all of the people who have been impacted by this tragedy," the release said.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040.