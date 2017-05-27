Highway 63 is closed in both directions after the driver of a semi-trailer lost control and rolled the truck into the centre median near Boyle, Alta., Friday night.

No injuries have been reported, but Boyle RCMP say the truck spilled natural-gas condensate over the roadway in the southbound lanes near the 89th kilometre marker of the highway.

Police say all appropriate resources have been contacted, including clean-up crews who were on scene containing the spill Friday night.

The spill requires a clear perimeter of 300 metres be kept around it, but police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

Highway 63 remained closed as of 10 p.m. Friday, with no definite timeline for traffic to return to normal, according to police.

Boyle RCMP recommends travellers use Highway 881 as an alternate route.

Boyle is approximately 150 kilometres north of Edmonton.