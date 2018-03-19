Police have closed Highway 63 south of Fort McMurray after a collision Monday between a tanker truck hauling ammonia and a road grader.

Ammonia is leaking from two tankers, RCMP said in a news release.

The collision occurred about 50 kilometres south of Fort McMurray at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The highway is closed in both directions. Northbound and southbound traffic are being diverted to Highway 881.

Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice. Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP.

Ammonia can be harmful if it is inhaled or comes in contact with the skin or eyes. Exposure to high concentrations can be fatal.