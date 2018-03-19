Police closed Highway 63 south of Fort McMurray after a collision Monday between a tanker truck hauling ammonia and a road grader.

Ammonia was leaking from two tankers, RCMP said in a news release.

The collision happened about 50 kilometres south of Fort McMurray at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The highway was initially closed in both directions, with all traffic being diverted to Highway 881.

At about 7 p.m., the southbound lanes of Highway 63 were opened to both north and south traffic. Emergency services personnel were on scene directing traffic. The northbound lanes remain closed.

Police were asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

Witnesses to the collision were asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP.

Ammonia can be harmful if it is inhaled or comes in contact with the skin or eyes. Exposure to high concentrations can be fatal.