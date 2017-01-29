One man is dead after being hit by a car while walking on a highway this weekend.

RCMP were called to a collision involving a pedestrian on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene on Highway 21 near Township Road 542, they found a 26-year-old man with critical life-threatening injuries.

The man was walking in the southbound lane of the highway when he was struck by a southbound Hyundai Accent.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

RCMP are still investigating and are asking anyone with information regarding the collision to contact them.