ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting near Evansburg, Alta.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate an officer-involved shooting in the Evansburg area west of Edmonton, it said in a tweet Thursday night.

Police believe Calgary murder suspect Adam Bettahar is dead and that a police officer was injured, sources told CBC News.

Calgary police had been looking for the 21-year-old Bettahar after the body of a young woman was found in the city's northeast on Sunday morning.

A STARS air ambulance spokesperson said a helicopter was dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 16, near Entwistle at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday.

They transported one 59-year-old man to the University of Alberta Hospital in stable condition.

STARS was unable to confirm the man's profession, or the nature of his injuries.

We have been directed to investigate an officer-involved shooting in the Evansburg area. More details to follow. That is all the information available at this time. —@ASIRT_AB

The road information service 511 Alberta said a portion of Highway 16 about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton was closed in both directions "following reports of heavy police activity in the area."

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Trucker Rory Collins, who drove by the scene, told CBC News he witnessed RCMP and an armed suspect exchanging gunfire. The trucker said he heard at least 20 gunshots.

"I'm still kind of in a daze because, you know, you only hear about this stuff on the news. And as I was going by, it sounded like I was in a warzone," he said.

"It gives me a new appreciation for what the police have to go through on a daily basis."

The suspect was lying on the ground beside a dark-coloured SUV that was stopped at an angle in the eastbound lanes of Highway 16, Collins said.

The man appeared to be trying to use the SUV for cover, the trucker said. He said there were about 20 RCMP vehicles at the scene.

"The guy wasn't going to be arrested," the trucker said. "He was going down."

Hwy16 west of Entwisle, closed in both directions due to police activity. Expect major delays in the area. Consider alternate route. Updates will be provided once available. (7:17pm) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABRoads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABRoads</a> —@511Alberta