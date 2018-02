Strathcona County RCMP are investigating after a highway crash resulted in at least one serious injury Wednesday night.

Highway 14 between Range Road 222 and Range Road 221 was expected to be closed near the hamlet of South Cooking Lake until at least 10:30 p.m. for a police investigation, according to a Strathcona County RCMP news release.

It is unknown how many victims or vehicles were involved in the crash.

Drugs or alcohol aren't believed to be a factor, the RCMP said.