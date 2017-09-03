Visitors and residents on Buffalo Lake in central Alberta had anything but an idyllic late summer evening Saturday, as extreme winds forced them to get to shelter.

Campers and residents at summer village Rochon Sands and White sands were advised get off the lake, south of Bashaw, as quickly as possible and seek shelter just after 9 p.m., RCMP Cpl. Marcia McDermott said Sunday.

McDermott said there was extensive property damage, "but we had no reports of any injuries to people, which was great."

Environment Canada meteorologist Robyn Dyck said a cold front sweeping through the Bashaw area Saturday night, created winds between 70 and 80 km/h.

But the weather agency did not issue a thunderstorm or tornado warning for the region, she said.

Wind was also a factor in a multi-vehicle collision on highway 53, east of Bashaw, some 135 kilometres south of Edmonton.

The winds unleashed naturally-occurring calcium chloride, which reduced visibility in the area.

"Once it becomes airborne, it can sting your eyes and make breathing somewhat difficult," McDermott said.

There were minor injuries in the collision, but McDermott said nobody was taken to hospital.

RCMP had originally reported a semi-trailer had rolled on the highway resulting in a chemical spill. That information, she said, was inaccurate.