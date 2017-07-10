Celebrated philanthropist, businessman and Métis elder Herb Belcourt has died after a battle with cancer.

Belcourt died July 5, one day before his 86th birthday.

Born in a humble log cabin in the bush of northern Alberta, Belcourt left behind an incredible legacy.

His memoir Walking in the Woods chronicles his remarkable life.

He left home as a teenager, started a business empire and founded philanthropic initiatives for which, among many honours, he'd receive the Order of Canada and the Queen's Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilee Medals.

"He was a really strong person. Not only strong physically. He was a big man, but strong in his convictions, strong in personality," said Kathryn Brosseau, Chair of the Belcourt Brosseau Métis Achievement Awards Fund.

"It was very difficult to say 'no' to Herb, he had a way about him. He was very dynamic.

"His commitment was unfailing, unwavering. His dream was to have a better life for all Metis Albertans."

The eldest of 10 children, Belcourt grew up in a small log cabin near Lac La Biche during the Great Depression.

He left the family farm when he was 15 years old to work in uranium mines and sawmills as a labourer. But his father, a fur trader, encouraged him to save his money so he could be his own boss, and help others.

He kept that promise.

Over the span of his career, Belcourt, who eventually settled in Sherwood Park, would build a series of successful companies and go on to help hundreds of Métis students get a higher education.

Belcourt founded Belcourt Construction — the third largest powerline company in Alberta — in 1965. Additionally, in partnership with his cousin Orval Belcourt and Georges Brosseau, he formed the Canative Housing Corporation in 1971, providing affordable homes to Indigenous people.

Later, the partners would liquidate the housing corporation to form the Belcourt Brosseau Métis Awards Fund — a $13-million endowment with a mandate to support Métis students in furthering their education.

During the last 15 years, $6 million has been bestowed on more than 1,000 Indigenous students in more than 200 programs in education institutions across Alberta.

'He was very dynamic'

Belcourt believed in the power of education, and even in his final days, he continued to lobby for the advancement of Indigenous youth.

His philanthropy and business success prompted many accolades, including the Order of Canada, a University of Alberta honorary doctorate, and the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal.

This year also saw him inducted into the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business Hall of Fame and the Salute to Excellence community service hall of fame in Edmonton. A park was named in his honour in Sherwood Park.

'You cannot do things alone'

Throughout his life, Belcourt's humility and ability to trust others allowed him to succeed.

"I surround myself with good people," he said in an interview with CBC News in January.

"You cannot do things alone. No matter what it is, you need somebody else to help you along the road."

A celebration of life will be held July 22 at Festival Place in Sherwood Park.

Belcourt was diagnosed with cancer in December.

He decided to forgo chemotherapy in favour of relying on the traditional medicine of his ancestors and cherishing the time he had left with Lesley, his wife of 44 years, and his extended family.

"I'm going to go out with dignity and enjoy what I have left."