If you've bought ready-to-go pineapple cups from the Western Family brand recently, you should check the date of production, Alberta Health Services advised Saturday.

The hepatitis A virus was found in a sample of the cups produced on August 12.

The fruit cups may have been sold from August 12 with a best-before date of August 19.

AHS said the cups were distributed to 58 Save-On-Foods, Overwaitea Foods and PriceSmart Foods stores in Alberta and B.C.

In Alberta, the product was only sold at Save-On-Foods — 14 in the Edmonton area including stores in Spruce Grove, Sherwood Park and St. Albert. They were also sold at a Save-On-Foods in Lethbridge, one in Calgary, three stores in Fort McMurray and one in Grande Prairie.

The risk of infection is considered low and no illness has been reported, said AHS.

Anyone who thinks they may have eaten the pineapple is encouraged to call 811 to speak to a Health Link representative.

Consumers who have the product should throw it out.

Hepatitis A is spread through contaminated food and beverages or through direct contact with an infected person. The virus can be transmitted if someone who's infected doesn't wash their hands properly after using the washroom.

The virus attacks the liver and people can get sick within 15 to 50 days after exposure, but it usually occurs within 28 to 30 days.

People can be infectious one to two weeks before symptoms appear and for at least one week after getting sick.

Save-On-Foods stores listed in the advisory:

401 Highlands Blvd West, Lethbridge.

155 Walden Gate S.E., Calgary.

360 Mayfield Common N.W., Edmonton.

8124 - 112th Avenue, Edmonton.

1120-91 Street S.W., Edmonton.

11180 Ellerslie Road S.W., Edmonton.

2390 - 24th Street N.W., Edmonton.

9510-160 Ave N.W., Edmonton.

10368 78th Avenue N.W, Edmonton.

6260 – 199 Street N.W., Edmonton.

Suite 100-121 Century Crossing, Spruce Grove.

740 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert.

#500 - 140 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert.

81 Fir Street, Sherwood Park.

60 Broadway Boulevard, Sherwood Park.

#10 – 4005 Clover Bar Road, Sherwood Park.

10819 - 106th Avenue, Grande Prairie.

#106 – 100 Riverstone Ridge, Fort McMurray.

131 Signal Road, Fort McMurray.

8406 Franklin Avenue, Fort McMurray.