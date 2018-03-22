AHS issues warning after hospital food handler diagnosed with hepatitis A

Alberta Health Services has issued a warning to patients, visitors and staff at the Grey Nuns Community Hospital after a cafeteria worker was diagnosed with hepatitis A.

Anyone who consumed food from the cafeteria, or patients who ate food in their rooms in recent weeks, may have been exposed to the virus, AHS said on Thursday.

Food served at the cafeteria between Feb. 26 and March 10, and from March 13 to March 18, 2018, may have been exposed.

Inpatients who ate food delivered to their rooms on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27, or on March 1, March 3, March 4, March 7 or March 15 may also have been exposed, AHS said.

"While we believe the risk to the public is low, hepatitis A is a serious infection," Dr. Jasmine Hasselback, medical officer of health for AHS Edmonton Zone, said in a statement.

"As a precaution, anyone who consumed food or drink from the cafeteria is advised to monitor themselves and their family for symptoms for 50 days after their last exposure."

The cafeteria has been thoroughly inspected, AHS said, and there is no ongoing risk of infection.

There is no specific treatment for hepatitis A.

AHS sets up immunization clinics

Immunizations can often prevent the illness from developing, but are only effective if provided within two weeks, AHS said.

AHS has scheduled immunization clinics but they will not be open to everyone who was exposed.

Immunizations will only be offered to people who ate at the cafeteria on March 9 or March 10, and between March 13 and March 18, and to inpatients who ate food delivered to their rooms on March 15.

Anyone affected is encouraged to call Health Link (811) to assess their risk and get more information about the upcoming immunization clinics.

"Providing immunization to people who consumed food from the cafeteria or had food delivered to their rooms before March 9 will not add any extra protection against illness due to this exposure," Hasselback said in the statement.

"Those individuals are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms."

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus. The virus is most often spread through the ingestion of contaminated food or water.

Illness can occur from 15 to 50 days after exposure to the virus, but symptoms usually appear within 28 to 30 days.

Symptoms of hepatitis A may include fatigue, poor appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and fever, followed by dark-coloured urine, light-coloured stools, and yellowing of eyes and skin several days later.