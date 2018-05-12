New
Section of Yellowhead Trail closed due to serious collision
A serious collision has closed part of the Yellowhead Trail, Edmonton police said Saturday afternoon.
Eastbound lanes of Yellowhead Trail at Anthony Henday Drive closed for several hours, police say
The eastbound lanes of Yellowhead Trail at Anthony Henday Drive are currently closed.
The Edmonton Police Service offered little information, but said motorists should avoid the area for several hours.