Red Deer RCMP have spent three and a half months trying to identify a man found dead in August.

The man's body was discovered in a downtown park on Aug. 7. RCMP say the circumstances surrounding the death are not suspicious.

Police say they tried fingerprints, medical records and missing person reports, but have not been able to identify him.

A sketch of the man has been released with the hope the public can help.

"It's a sad situation, as we know someone somewhere cares about this man," Staff Sgt. Rob Marsollier said in a news release Monday.

"We're asking the public to share this widely and help police in our attempts to notify his loved ones of his death in a respectful manner."

Police say the person found in August was a 30- to 45-year-old caucasian man with brown hair, chipped teeth and a scar on his right cheek.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them.