Heavy rain causing concern in Slave Lake, Alta. region

Recent heavy rainfall has caused dangerous rising waters in the Slave Lake area.

Alberta Emergency Alert issued two warnings Tuesday related to the rising water levels in the Town of Slave Lake and the Municipal District of Lesser Slave River.

Both the town and the municipal district have been updating residents about the rising water levels and power outages in the area.

"We're definitely on a bit of an alert up here," said Slave Lake Mayor Tyler Warman. "We've had rain for close to 48 hours now and it's expected to go until probably about 4 p.m. tomorrow. Water levels are quite high now."

Warman said there is overland flooding west of the Town of Slave Lake in Mooney Creek and crews have been monitoring the high water levels in Sawridge Creek.

"In 1988 we had a big flood that went through here so we have sort of an overflow channel for it," said Warman. "And that overflow channel is probably at about 80 per cent right now and with more rain to come."

There are multiple power outages in the region due to high winds and downed trees, Warman said.

Alberta Parks and Environment have temporarily closed and evacuated the Marten River campground and have closed Marten Mountain road and Northshore day area in Lesser Slave Lake Provincial Park in anticipation of additional rainfall expected Monday night.

An update from Alberta Emergency Alert Tuesday evening noted that members of Lesser Slave Regional Fire Service would be going door to door in parts of the Marten Beach subdivision, advising people to consider leaving due to rising water levels

Environment Canada has issued both rainfall and wind warnings that are expected to continue through Tuesday afternoon with wind gusts of 90 km/h and an additional 15 to 30 mm of rainfall.

Slave Lake is about 250 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.