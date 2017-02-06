Martin Dansereau's eyes glisten with tears as he looks at his 21-year old daughter, Maslyn.

"She's my hero," he says.

On Jan. 15, 2016, Dansereau had just finished a workout on the treadmill in the basement of his home in Leduc County, Alta., when he just didn't feel right.

Before he could call out, he collapsed.

His daughter was upstairs in her room studying when she heard a loud thunk come from downstairs.

"I knew in my head it was way too loud for something to have dropped, and my heart just sank," Maslyn Dansereau said Monday.

She raced to the basement where she found her 51-year old father face-down on the floor. She checked for a pulse, finding none.

"I kicked into overdrive and thought, 'I need to do CPR now.,' " she said.

As a third-year nursing student, Maslyn had taken courses in CPR — cardiopulmonary resuscitation — as part of her education at MacEwan University.

Chest compressions for 20 minutes

She told her mother to call 911 and continued chest compressions until paramedics arrived 20 minutes later.

"At that time I didn't think that it was my dad, I just thought this is a person, they need my help. If I would have thought it was my dad I probably would have froze," she added.

Alberta Health Services Emergency Medical Services honoured Maslyn with a citizen life saving award on Monday.

Maslyn Dansereau performed chest compressions on her father for about twenty minutes until paramedics arrived at their rural home. (CBC)

"During cardiac events, early CPR can be the difference between life and death," said Darren Sandbeck, AHS EMS chief paramedic.

When paramedics arrived at the Dansereau home, they defibrillated Martin three times and began to provide advanced care.

"When Martin began questioning the crew as to why his chest hurt so much, they knew they were witnessing something amazing," Sandbeck said.

There were no neurological side-effects, and his daughter had literally saved his life, he added.

'Your daughter saved your life'

Once at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute, staff and physicians put two stents in Dansereau's heart to keep his arteries open.

"Almost every nurse and doctor kept on reinforcing that to me, 'Your daughter saved your life, your daughter saved your life,' " Martin Dansereau said. "I'm so lucky that she was there."

After a short stay in hospital, Dansereau continued with a rehabilitation program at home and is now considered to be fully recovered.

His ribs still hurt — a daily reminder of what he has survived.

Every year, there are more than 40,000 cardiac arrests in Canada, said Katherine Nilson, coordinator of the Heart and Stroke Foundation's automated external defibrillator program.

Eight-five per cent of those incidents don't occur in hospitals or doctor's offices.

"It can happen anywhere, to anyone, anytime, at any age, often with no warning and no symptoms," said Nilson.

Of the 85 per cent, seven to 10 per cent survive, she added.

'My dad is still my hero. But for him to say I am his, is definitely a proud moment.' - Maslyn Dansereau

"It's because bystander CPR is lacking, so it's amazing that Maslyn had the knowledge and kudos to her," Nilson said.

"All of us need to do the same thing. We all need to have the basic life skills and knowledge."

The Dansereau family has developed a course — It Could Be You — with the Heart and Stroke Foundation. It is about heart health and how to react in cases of emergency.

"It happened to me," said Martin Dansereau. "I was healthy, I didn't have a history. Just because you don't have a family history doesn't mean you're not a candidate."

AHS suggests people take CPR courses available through accredited institutions such as the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. John Ambulance.

On receiving the award, Maslyn Dansereau said she felt overwhelmed.

"It's common for kids to say their parents are their heroes, and my dad still is my hero. But for him to say that I'm his, is definitely a proud moment."