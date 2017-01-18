A coalition of health groups wants the Alberta government to raise the tobacco tax in its next budget and spend some of the money on anti-smoking programs aimed at young people.

Campaign for a Smoke-Free Alberta says an increase of $1.50 on a pack of cigarettes would raise about $200 million.

Angeline Webb of the Canadian Cancer Society says about $20 million of that should be spent to fund anti-smoking media campaigns and to hire more tobacco inspectors.

Webb says the government should also enact and enforce tobacco-related laws that have been passed but are languishing on the books.

The coalition says increasing the tobacco tax by $1.50 a pack would bring Alberta in line with the rate in British Columbia, but would still be below the tax rate in Saskatchewan.

Other coalition members include the Heart and Stroke Foundation, The Lung Association, Alberta Public Health Association and Action on Smoking and Health.