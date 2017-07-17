An Alberta union representing health care employees has received over 100 individual complaints of potentially unsafe exposure to chemotherapy drugs at four healthcare facilities in Edmonton and central Alberta.

From those 100-plus individual complaints gathered over the past four months, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) has filed five provincial health and safety complaints against facilities in Edmonton, Westlock, Cold Lake and Vegreville.

The complaints were sent to Occupational Health Services (OHS) under Alberta Labour.

"We're looking to place our member's health first," Trevor Hansen, AUPE's occupational health and safety representative, said in an interview. "If that means filing more complaints with the Alberta government, Alberta labour ... we will certainly do that."

Cytotoxic drugs are often used as a form of oral chemotherapy for cancer patients, but their use is on the rise to treat other disorders like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis. Chemicals inside the drugs damage cells and prevent their multiplication or growth.

Possible long-term side effects of exposure to cytotoxins include skin and eye irritations, vital organ damage, and possible pregnancy-related health issues, such as birth defects.

The medications are also known to cause some forms of cancer.

"We continue to receive complaints about exposure from members almost daily," AUPE vice-president Carrie-Lynn Rusznak said in a press release Monday.

The complaints come from health-care professionals and the institution's support staff, Rusznak said.

In one example, OHS received a complaint from a licensed practical nurse who crushed a cytotoxic pill into powder without gloves or any other protection on her hands. Hansen said the majority of the complaints are coming from employees that were not taught the risks of the drugs.

"There's a lack of information available to everyone in the health-care world," Hansen said.

"That, or employers are just turning a blind eye to it."

Recommendations don't go far enough

Nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers are supposed to be warned every time a patient being treated with cytotoxins enters a health-care facility, Rusznak said.

Janitors and support staff working in the same facility, she said, might not learn the right procedures for dealing with cytotoxic exposure unless individual employers create a health and safety policy.

"If you go in and you don't know that a patient is being treated with that specific drug ... you're at risk," she said.

Alberta does not have any formal legislation on how health-care staff should handle administering, preparing or cleaning equipment and other material exposed to cytotoxic medications.

Instead, a manual was drafted by Alberta Health Services (AHS) disclosing safe practices with cytotoxic drugs for health-care professionals, including wearing gloves, gowns and a face mask when administering the drugs.

Hansen said the recommendations in the AHS guidelines do not go far enough to prevent workplace injury.

"With everything we know about this medication, wearing even one pair of gloves is not enough," he said.

The report also suggests all employees administering the drugs should learn the proper way to dispose of cytotoxic waste, including the use of a cytotoxic waste container and biohazard boxes for linens contaminated with the drugs.

Rusznak said she believes the province should be taking a wider stance on making sure all workers — not just healthcare professionals — are protected.

"If you put it into policy, then it carries more weight," she said. "There needs to be more of a combined effort from everybody."

The AUPE filed five occupational health and safety complaints with the province, but refused to disclose which facilities were at risk of exposure.

An AHS spokesperson said it will be responding to the AUPE's complaints on Tuesday.

The union encourages workers at health-care facilities who come into contact with cytotoxic drugs to file a claim with the Worker`s Compensation Board.