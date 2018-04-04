Head-on crash near Fort Vermilion kills 3 people

Three people are dead following a head-on highway crash in northern Alberta.

A small car traveling south on Highway 88 west of Fort Vermilion hit a pickup truck at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, RCMP said in a news release.

A 19-year-old Fort Vermilion man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene, as were the 58-year-old man driving the truck and the 62-year-old female passenger.

A 36-year-old woman in the truck was seriously injured and is in stable condition in hospital.

The collision happened just north of the Highway 697 turnoff, police said.

Fort Vermilion is 660 kilometres north of Edmonton.